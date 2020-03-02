KING, Tina Lorraine:
Peacefully at home with family by her side on Friday, February 28, 2020, aged 50 years. Loved and devoted partner to Alastair for over 33 years. So loved Mum to Fabian and Xavier. Youngest daughter to Colin and the late Sally King. In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice Taranaki would be greatly appreciated and may be left at the service. A farewell for Tina will be held at the family home, Hurford Road, Omata on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 11.00am.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Mar. 2, 2020