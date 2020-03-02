Tina KING

Guest Book
  • "Will always cherish the memories and laughs we had..."
    - Suzanne Tanner
  • "Very sad,thinking of you at this tragic time."
    - Craig and emily Julian
  • "So sad to see you have passed Tina. You were such a lovely..."
    - Tracey Woodward
  • "So saddened to hear this news. Feeling for you all and..."
    - Robert Mills
  • "So very sad to hear this news. Tina - Thank you for so..."
    - Chris
Service Information
Abraham's Funeral Home
366-374 Devon St East
New Plymouth, Taranaki
(080)-014-1568
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
11:00 a.m.
family home
Hurford Road
Omata
View Map
Death Notice

KING, Tina Lorraine:
Peacefully at home with family by her side on Friday, February 28, 2020, aged 50 years. Loved and devoted partner to Alastair for over 33 years. So loved Mum to Fabian and Xavier. Youngest daughter to Colin and the late Sally King. In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice Taranaki would be greatly appreciated and may be left at the service. A farewell for Tina will be held at the family home, Hurford Road, Omata on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 11.00am.

logo
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Mar. 2, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.