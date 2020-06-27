KING, Tina Lorraine:

22.08.1969 - 28.02.2020

Alastair, Fabian and Xavier would like to thank all the wonderful people who have supported us with their love, cards, flowers and kind thoughts after the devastating loss of Tina. A fantastic partner, mother and friend, and an absolute creative genius. A special thanks to those who were by our side and supporting Tina as she fought long and hard in her battle with cancer. We have all lost a very special person. Please accept this as a personal and sincere acknowledgement. Thank you.



