Death Notice

ARERE, Tiraa:
Passed away peacefully at home with family at his side, aged 57 years. Devoted partner and soulmate of Francella. Adoring father and father-in-law of Kelli and Melanie, Taria and Jeronia, Jamie and Hemi, and Teina-John. Special Papa of Jaylah, Tailyn and Tehani. A wonderful brother, uncle, cousin and friend.
"Our love stays with you,
your spirit stays in our Hearts"
A private cremation has been held. All communications addressed to the Family of Tiraa Arere, C/- P.O. Box 183, Hawera 4640.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on Apr. 2, 2020
