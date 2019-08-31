Acknowledgement

PRIMROSE, Tommy:

Tommy's family wish to sincerely thank all those who supported us by sending flowers, baking and cards during the loss of someone so dear to us. Special thanks to Judah Pratt for all your guidance and for taking Tommy's service, Janine and the team at Vospers Funeral Services for your loving care, John and Michael for the casket that you built, along with his friend JP for the art work, thank you it was amazing, and especially Molly, Kate, Colin, Jack, Kim, Aunty Nene, Clive and Maisie Primrose, and the car boys, your personal tributes were well noticed. Thank you to all those who attended the funeral service. As many addresses are unknown, please accept this as a personal acknowledgement



