Service Information
Vospers Funeral Home
257 Devon St East
New Plymouth , Taranaki
067590912
Death Notice

ADAMS, Tony James:
Aged 62 years. Passed away peacefully with his family by his side. Dearly loved husband of Karen, together for 38 1/2 years. Much loved and respected father and father-in-law of Sara-Jane, Karl, Luke and Courtney. Adored Grandad of Kayla, Curtis and Beany. A son, brother, brother-in-law, nephew, cousin and friend of many. Due to our current restrictions, a private farewell will be held today. At a later date a Hangi and Party will be held to celebrate Tony's life, we will be in touch.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on Mar. 30, 2020
