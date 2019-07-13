Acknowledgement

MADGWICK, Tony:

Vera, Heather, Denise and family wish to express their grateful thanks to our family and friends for your love and support during Tony's illness and passing. Special thanks to the Hawera Fire Brigade for their respect and friendship shown to Tony and for his awesome final ride. Hawera Mt View Lions, for their continued love and kindness shown to us all. Special thanks to Brian Darth funeral services who made our sad occasion so much easier to deal with. Also thank you to Te Rangimaire Hospice for their undivided care given to Tony. We were overwhelmed by the flowers, cards and baking and by the number of people who attended Tony's funeral. We are eternally grateful. As many addresses are unknown, please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.



