HASKELL, Trevor Walter:
Passed away suddenly on Thursday 6th February 2020, aged 78 years. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Shirley, and the late Diane. Much loved father of Julie, Paul and Lisa, step-dad to Christopher (Skippy) and Jo, Heather and Neal, and Kelly. Adored Poppy and Pop to his eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. All messages to "The Haskell Family" c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth 4340. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Tainui Area Committee would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A celebration of Trevor's life will be held in The Chapel Of W. Abraham, 366 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, on Tuesday 11th February 2020, at 2.00pm. A private family cremation will follow.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2020