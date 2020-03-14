HASKELL, Trevor Walter:

Trevor's family would like to sincerely thank everyone who attended the celebration of his life, sent messages, cards, food and donations to the Tainui Rescue Services. A special heartfelt thanks to the people and services who attended to Trev and supported Shirley on the day. To our families and friends who surrounded us with love and care, you are amazing, as we know you too are all hurting and missing Trev's presence too. He was one in a million, a loving husband, suportive family man, a genuine good friend and good guy. Please accept this as our personal and sincere thank you.



