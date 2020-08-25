Trevor PICKFORD (1935 - 2020)
  • "Trev it's your time to rest you were my teacher and friend..."
    - Fred Lambert
  • - Maureen Velvin
  • "Sad to hear of the passing of Trevor.Remembering the good..."
Service Information
Morris & Morris Funerals
199 Kamo Road
Whangarei, Northland
0112
094375799
Service
Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Morris & Morris Funerals
199 Kamo Road
Whangarei, Northland 0112
Death Notice

PICKFORD, Trevor (Trev):
28.01.1935 - 22.08.2020.
Passed away peacefully in hospital. Loved husband of Katie (deceased), Dad and step-Dad of Tina, Willy, Vi, Eddie, Arthur and Mary (deceased). Cherished brother of Noel, Val, Gloria (deceased) & Snow (deceased). Loved Koro of many grandchildren & great-grandchildren. Private cremation to be held in Whangarei on Thursday at 1.30pm. A Notification for a remembrance / service at Okara Station will follow at a later date.
Trev will be
sadly missed by all.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020
