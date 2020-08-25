PICKFORD, Trevor (Trev):
28.01.1935 - 22.08.2020.
Passed away peacefully in hospital. Loved husband of Katie (deceased), Dad and step-Dad of Tina, Willy, Vi, Eddie, Arthur and Mary (deceased). Cherished brother of Noel, Val, Gloria (deceased) & Snow (deceased). Loved Koro of many grandchildren & great-grandchildren. Private cremation to be held in Whangarei on Thursday at 1.30pm. A Notification for a remembrance / service at Okara Station will follow at a later date.
Trev will be
sadly missed by all.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020