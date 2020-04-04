Trevor SPOTSWOOD

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Trevor SPOTSWOOD.
Service Information
Abraham's Funeral Home
366-374 Devon St East
New Plymouth, Taranaki
(080)-014-1568
Death Notice

SPOTSWOOD,
Trevor Hugh (Trev):
Passed away peacefully on Saturday 28th March 2020. Loved son of Cora and Ken (dec). Loved brother of Neil (dec), Yvonne and Trevor Johnson (Perth), and Ron (Hawkes Bay). Loved husband of Jocelyn. Loved Dad of Brian, Michael, Susan Smith, Andrew (dec), and Wayne. Loved step-dad of Robert and Nat Watts (Perth), and Graeme and Madonna Watts. Loved grandad, great-grandad and brother-in-law. Thank you to Thornleigh Lodge Rest Home for all his care. A celebration tribute to Trev will be held at a later date.

logo
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Apr. 4, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.