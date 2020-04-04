SPOTSWOOD,
Trevor Hugh (Trev):
Passed away peacefully on Saturday 28th March 2020. Loved son of Cora and Ken (dec). Loved brother of Neil (dec), Yvonne and Trevor Johnson (Perth), and Ron (Hawkes Bay). Loved husband of Jocelyn. Loved Dad of Brian, Michael, Susan Smith, Andrew (dec), and Wayne. Loved step-dad of Robert and Nat Watts (Perth), and Graeme and Madonna Watts. Loved grandad, great-grandad and brother-in-law. Thank you to Thornleigh Lodge Rest Home for all his care. A celebration tribute to Trev will be held at a later date.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Apr. 4, 2020