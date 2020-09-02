TAWHIAO, Tuhoro Tonga
Mahuta Te Atawhai (Tu):
Peacefully passed on 31st August 2020 at home in Christchurch, surrounded by family. Beloved partner of Keri, father to Tia and Troy, stepfather to Luke, Kylee and Gene and Whangai papa to many. Loved Koko to all of his Mokopuna and dearest friend to Sue. Much loved brother, brother in-law, uncle, cousin and friend. A service for Tu will be held in The Chapel of W Abraham, 366 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, on Thursday 3rd September 2020 at 11.00am, followed by the interment at Waitara Cemetery at 1.00pm.
Kua hinga Te totara
o Te wao nui a Tane.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Sept. 2, 2020