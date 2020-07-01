BRANDT, Tui Maarama:
Passed peacefully at home on Sunday 28th June 2020, aged 74 years. Daughter of the late Lena and Bill Brandt. Sister of Richard, Arnold, Jimmy (dec), May (dec), Doug (dec), Frank (dec), Ted (dec), Ray (dec), Les (dec), Merv (dec), Betty, Jean, and William (dec). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Dion (dec), Leeann, James (dec), William, Lana and Percy, and Terri-Lee and Walter. Dearly loved Nanny of Percella, Elai, Amber-Shaye, Lee, Celtic-James, Cobey-Lee, Siarra, and Diarra-Jay, and NanNan of Ivey-Lee, Phoenix, 'Elena, and Diiana-Lee. A service for Tui will be held at Muru Raupatu Marae, Te Arei Road East, on Friday 3rd July 2020 at 11.00am, followed by interment at Ngahuinga Urupa.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on July 1, 2020