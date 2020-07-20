Tyrone O'CARROLL

Guest Book
  • "Bernie, Perry and family, so sorry to hear of your..."
  • "Sincere condolences to Bernie Perry and whanau sorry to..."
    - Mariea Martin
  • "Perry, Bernie and family. Our thoughts are with you all at..."
    - Beryl Russell
  • "Dear Perry, Bernie and Whanau all our thoughts are with you..."
  • "Dear Perry & Bernie all our love and aroha at this time...."
Service Information
Abraham's Funeral Home
366-374 Devon St East
New Plymouth, Taranaki
(080)-014-1568
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 21, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Kairau Marae
Matarikoriko Road
Brixton
View Map
Service
Following Services
Waitara Cemetery
Death Notice

O'CARROLL,
Tyrone Phillip Tamaewa:
Passed away peacefully on Friday 17th July 2020, at home surrounded with love, aged 35 years. Treasured and adored son of Perry and Bernie, brother of Jacque and Kane, Tash and Hutchie, Carrie and Carly. Cherished Dad of Torrean. Loved and adored by all his aunties and uncles, nieces and nephews. All messages to the O'Carroll family, c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth, or online at wabraham.co.nz/notices Tangihanga will be held at Kairau Marae, Matarikoriko Road, Brixton, on Tuesday 21st July at 11.00am. Followed by a service at Waitara Cemetery.
Kia tau mai te wairua o to tatou tipuna i roto i tenei taonga o tatou. Kia whakatu te mana me te mouri o tenei taonga. Kia tau te rangimarie.

logo
Published in Taranaki Daily News on July 20, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.