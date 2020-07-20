O'CARROLL,
Tyrone Phillip Tamaewa:
Passed away peacefully on Friday 17th July 2020, at home surrounded with love, aged 35 years. Treasured and adored son of Perry and Bernie, brother of Jacque and Kane, Tash and Hutchie, Carrie and Carly. Cherished Dad of Torrean. Loved and adored by all his aunties and uncles, nieces and nephews. All messages to the O'Carroll family, c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth, or online at wabraham.co.nz/notices Tangihanga will be held at Kairau Marae, Matarikoriko Road, Brixton, on Tuesday 21st July at 11.00am. Followed by a service at Waitara Cemetery.
Kia tau mai te wairua o to tatou tipuna i roto i tenei taonga o tatou. Kia whakatu te mana me te mouri o tenei taonga. Kia tau te rangimarie.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on July 20, 2020