Acknowledgement

O'CARROLL,

Tyrone Phillip Tamaewa:

Perry, Bernie, Jacque, Tash, Carrie, Torrean, and families, would like to extend our sincere thanks for the love and support given to us at the devastating loss of our much loved son, brother, nephew, uncle, cousin and very special Dad. Our heartfelt thanks go out to all those who sent cards, messages, floral tributes, kai and koha, your aroha will always be remembered. To our whanau and friends who travelled from near and far, thank you for coming to pay respects to out much loved Lank. Our awesome whanau on the paepae, Anton and Rawiri, our kaikaranga, Aunty Alice, Reagan, SySy, Jordy and Aunty Kura Niwa and our amazing ringawera who worked tirelessly preparing and catering for everyone who came to see Lank, before and during his passing, we are forever grateful and just know the love we feel for each and every one of you is endless. To the Clifton Rugby Club, what can we say? For allowing us to drive Lank around his beloved rugby grounds one last time, to having all the teams lining the field in union,to seeing Lank's nephew and cuzzies in the Clifton strip ready to take the field in honour of Lank, to the amazing epic haka and driving under the Tikorangi Rugby Club flags. This will always hold a very special place in our hearts and something we will never forget. To the Hospice team for your care and support for those short few weeks, we thank you. It was comforting to have a friendly voice at the end of the phone whenever we needed it. Words can't express the gratitude and love we feel for each and every one of you and to personally thank the many people that have shown us love and support for our beloved Lank would be a mammoth task, so we hope you will accept this as a personal acknowledgement of love and appreciation. If there is anything we have learnt, it is how many people's lives our Boy touched. He was adored and blessed by so many and because of this, we know he will be remembered forever and for that

"We've got Love".



