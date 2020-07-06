BILLIG, Valerie Naomi
Constance (nee Stuart):
Much loved Wife of the late Frank Billig and cherished Mother and Mother-in-law of Terry and Bev Billig, Neil and the late Fay Macintosh, Janis and Wayne Boyes, Heather Billig. Loved Grandmother of Michael, Steve, Robbie (Australia), Wendy and the Late John, Paula, Tony, Tracey, Damon, Leanne and Lorelei (Australia). Much Loved by her Great and Great-Great-Grandchildren. All communications to Brian Darth Funeral Services, PO Box 218, Stratford 4352. A service for Valerie will be held at the Mary Alice Chapel, 119 Regan Street, Stratford on Friday 10th July at 1pm followed by a private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from July 6 to July 8, 2020