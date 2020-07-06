Valerie BILLIG

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Valerie BILLIG.
Service Information
Brian Darth Funeral Services limited
17 Nash Road Road
Stratford, Taranaki
4393
067657672
Service
Friday, Jul. 10, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Mary Alice Chapel
119 Regan Street
Stratford
View Map
Death Notice

BILLIG, Valerie Naomi
Constance (nee Stuart):
Much loved Wife of the late Frank Billig and cherished Mother and Mother-in-law of Terry and Bev Billig, Neil and the late Fay Macintosh, Janis and Wayne Boyes, Heather Billig. Loved Grandmother of Michael, Steve, Robbie (Australia), Wendy and the Late John, Paula, Tony, Tracey, Damon, Leanne and Lorelei (Australia). Much Loved by her Great and Great-Great-Grandchildren. All communications to Brian Darth Funeral Services, PO Box 218, Stratford 4352. A service for Valerie will be held at the Mary Alice Chapel, 119 Regan Street, Stratford on Friday 10th July at 1pm followed by a private cremation.

logo
Published in Taranaki Daily News from July 6 to July 8, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.