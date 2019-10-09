Valerie HUTCHINSON

HUTCHINSON,
Valerie Joan (Val):
On 3rd September 2019 at Taranaki Base Hospital, Val passed away peacefully in the presence of her family and close friends at 59 years young. Treasured mother to Ted, adored mother-in-law to Saffron and proud Nanny to Saige. Any donations may be made to nzspinaltrust.co.nz. A private celebration of Val's life has been held.
"Our deepest fear is not that we are inadequate.
Our deepest fear is that we are powerful beyond measure.
It is our light, not our darkness that most frightens us.
We ask ourselves, Who am I to be brilliant, gorgeous, talented, fabulous? Actually, who are you not to be?"
- Nelson Mandela.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on Oct. 9, 2019
