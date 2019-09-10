McALISTER, Valerie Anne:
16 September 1950 -
8 September 2019
68 years young, gone too soon but always and forever in our hearts. Wife and life partner to Arthur McAlister. Beautiful and beloved mum to Clint & Zarnia, mother-in-law to Marty, and cherished nana of Xanya & Quincy. Precious daughter of Dawn and Jack Bachelor.
Rest in love & peace Mumma.
We are celebrating Valerie's life and holding a service at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Nelson Street, Waitara, on Thursday 12 September, at 11.00am, thereafter to Waitara Cemetery.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Sept. 10, 2019