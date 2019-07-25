Valerie SYKES

  • "Life long friend of the late Val and Eric Land and adored..."
    - Vicki Farrell (Land)
Service Information
Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
094158720
SYKES, Valerie Margaret
(Val) (nee Sisarich):
On 24 July 2019, at Evelyn Page Retirement Village, Auckland, aged 87 years. Loved wife of the late Noel. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Dayl and Clyde, Jan and Joe, Rodney and Raewyn, Vicki and Terry. Loved grandmother of Kelly, Nicola, Kirsty, Joseph, Natalie, Laura, Holley, Jamie, and Sophie, and a great-grandmother of 9.
"No more heated plates"
A service will be held at the North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany, Auckland, on Tuesday 30 July, at 3.30pm.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on July 25, 2019
