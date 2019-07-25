SYKES, Valerie Margaret
(Val) (nee Sisarich):
On 24 July 2019, at Evelyn Page Retirement Village, Auckland, aged 87 years. Loved wife of the late Noel. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Dayl and Clyde, Jan and Joe, Rodney and Raewyn, Vicki and Terry. Loved grandmother of Kelly, Nicola, Kirsty, Joseph, Natalie, Laura, Holley, Jamie, and Sophie, and a great-grandmother of 9.
"No more heated plates"
A service will be held at the North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany, Auckland, on Tuesday 30 July, at 3.30pm.
