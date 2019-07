WILLIAMS, Valerie Jean:Passed away at home on 5th July 2019. Aged 83 years. Loved wife of the late Daniel William John Williams. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Ruth and Graeme Washer; John, Ieuan and Lynette; and Mairi. Grandmother to Gordon, Georgina, Gideon, Grace, Geneth and Gareth. All messages to Valerie's family can be sent to C/- PO Box 218, Stratford 4352. For those who wish to visit Valerie, she will be at her home until her service."Rest In Peace"Family and friends are invited to attend a service for Valerie at the Gibson Memorial Hall, Tauhuri Street, Manaia, on Wednesday, 10th July, at 11.00am, followed by interment at the Manaia Cemetery.