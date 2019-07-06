WILLIAMS, Valerie Jean:
Passed away at home on 5th July 2019. Aged 83 years. Loved wife of the late Daniel William John Williams. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Ruth and Graeme Washer; John, Ieuan and Lynette; and Mairi. Grandmother to Gordon, Georgina, Gideon, Grace, Geneth and Gareth. All messages to Valerie's family can be sent to C/- PO Box 218, Stratford 4352. For those who wish to visit Valerie, she will be at her home until her service.
"Rest In Peace"
Family and friends are invited to attend a service for Valerie at the Gibson Memorial Hall, Tauhuri Street, Manaia, on Wednesday, 10th July, at 11.00am, followed by interment at the Manaia Cemetery.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from July 6 to July 8, 2019