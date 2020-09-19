NEATHERWAY,
Valmae Joan (Val)
(nee Hoskin):
Peacefully at home on 11th September 2020, aged 79 years. A brave soul at rest after a long illness. Dearly loved wife of devoted husband, Roy. Treasured only child of the late Pauline & Tom Hoskin. Mother, mother-in-law and step-mum of Sue & Peter Cowley, Phillip Read, Warrick Read (deceased), Christopher, Tania, Sean & Jayne Neatherway. Loved nana and great-nana of Katie & Emma, Richard and the Bull family, loved grandma of Tiaan Neatherway. Loved sister-in-law, aunty & great aunty of Ruth Banks. Special, loved friend of Pam Street. A special thanks to all staff at Taranaki Base Hospital and Hospice who cared for Val. A private family service has been held.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Sept. 19, 2020