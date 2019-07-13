DUFF, Verna (nee Ulander):
Our precious mum passed away peacefully with family at her side on Wednesday 10 July in New Plymouth. Aged 95. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Lauchie and Lena (Oakura, NP), Ranee and Pieter (Auckland), grandma to Kristian (London) and Ingrid (Sydney). A family gathering to celebrate Mum's life will be held on Saturday 20th July at 3pm, in Oakura. Thanks to Wendy and all her care givers at Summerset for their care and support. Any communication to Ranee Duff, 71b Princes St, Northcote Point, Akld 0627.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on July 13, 2019