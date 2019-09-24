CUCEK, Viktor:
Passed away suddenly but peacefully at the Hawera Hospital on Thursday 19th September 2019. Aged 85 years. Loved husband of Alma, Father of Luciano, Robert and Vicky. Grandfather of Nicole, Andrea, Frank, Todd, Jake, Noah and Josh. Great-Grandfather to Hunter, Jackson, Riley, Marcus and Lochie.
Requiem Mass for Viktor will be celebrated at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Victoria Street, Hawera, on Friday 27th September 2019, at 1.30pm. Followed by a burial at the Hawera Lawn Cemetery. All communications to "The Cucek Family" C/- PO Box 183, Hawera.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Sept. 24 to Sept. 27, 2019