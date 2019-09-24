Viktor CUCEK

Guest Book
  • "Love to all .Victor will always be The Tractor Man thanks..."
    - Roger&Jenny Hignett
Service Information
Cleggs Funeral Services
268 High Street
Hawera, Taranaki
4610
062788088
Death Notice

CUCEK, Viktor:
Passed away suddenly but peacefully at the Hawera Hospital on Thursday 19th September 2019. Aged 85 years. Loved husband of Alma, Father of Luciano, Robert and Vicky. Grandfather of Nicole, Andrea, Frank, Todd, Jake, Noah and Josh. Great-Grandfather to Hunter, Jackson, Riley, Marcus and Lochie.

Requiem Mass for Viktor will be celebrated at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Victoria Street, Hawera, on Friday 27th September 2019, at 1.30pm. Followed by a burial at the Hawera Lawn Cemetery. All communications to "The Cucek Family" C/- PO Box 183, Hawera.

logo
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Sept. 24 to Sept. 27, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.