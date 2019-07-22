Vincent BROWN

BROWN, Vincent George:
Peacefully, with family by his side, on Friday 19 July 2019, aged 79 years. Dearly loved husband of Joan for over 60 years. Loved Dad and father-in-law of Derek, Barney, Wayne and Jo, Kelly and Denise. Loved Grandad and Great-Grandad of many. All messages to the Brown family, C/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice Taranaki would be greatly appreciated and may be left at the service. A service for Vinny will be held in the Waitara District Services & Citizens Club, Queen Street, Waitara, on Tuesday 23 July 2019 at 2.00pm, followed by the interment at Waitara Cemetery.

