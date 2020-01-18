COMMERER,
Vivian Lance (Lance):
Reg. No. 597249 PVTE. Peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family, on Tuesday, 14th January 2020. Aged 81 years. Loved husband and partner of Carol for 43 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Garry and Tracey, Mark and Julie, Andrea, John Mangino, Serena and Kevin Coombes, Karen Mangino-Brooker. Much loved pop to his 14 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. All messages to the Commerer family can be sent to C/- PO Box 218, Stratford 4352 or heavenaddress.com In accordance with Lance's wishes a private service has been held.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Jan. 18, 2020