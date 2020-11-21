ROBERTSON,
Vivienne Jane:
Passed peacefully at Sunhaven Rest Home on Tuesday 17th November 2020. Dearly loved wife and friend of David. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Yvette and Keith Lowe, Jan and Keith Marshall, Gillian Robertson, Andrea Robertson and Martin Lawn. Loved Gran of her eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. The family wish to thank the fantastic staff at Sunhaven Rest Home for their patience and care. Viv has been laid to rest by her family in Inglewood.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Nov. 21, 2020