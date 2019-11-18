Wade KENNEDY

Guest Book
  • "RIP Wade"
    - cathy Gundese
  • "So sorry to hear happy young man always big Smile always..."
    - Robyn Hardgrave
  • "At peace now bro no more suffering. Rest easy xxx I will..."
    - Nicole Hotter
  • "rip wade. dont really no you that well but you were always..."
    - Ella Phillips
  • "Rest in peace wade u will be surely missed by everyone u..."
    - Latoya Millar
Service Information
Brian Darth Funeral Services limited
17 Nash Road Road
Stratford, Taranaki
4393
067657672
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
1:00 p.m.
The Mary Alice Chapel
119 Regan Street
Stratford
View Map
Death Notice

KENNEDY, Wade:
After a long battle Wade passed away on 16th November 2019. Dearly loved son of Caroline and Bruce, cherished brother of Brent, and loved dad of Marlie. A service for Wade will be held at The Mary Alice Chapel, 119 Regan Street, Stratford, on Wednesday, 20th November 2019 at 1.00pm. A special thank you to St John and Taranaki Base Hospital for all your help with Wade over the years. In preference to flowers, donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to C/- Brian Darth Funeral Services, PO Box 218, Stratford 4352, or heavenaddress.com

Published in Taranaki Daily News on Nov. 18, 2019
