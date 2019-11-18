KENNEDY, Wade:
After a long battle Wade passed away on 16th November 2019. Dearly loved son of Caroline and Bruce, cherished brother of Brent, and loved dad of Marlie. A service for Wade will be held at The Mary Alice Chapel, 119 Regan Street, Stratford, on Wednesday, 20th November 2019 at 1.00pm. A special thank you to St John and Taranaki Base Hospital for all your help with Wade over the years. In preference to flowers, donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to C/- Brian Darth Funeral Services, PO Box 218, Stratford 4352, or heavenaddress.com
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Nov. 18, 2019