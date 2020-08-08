WALL, Walter David (Wally):
Passed away peacefully at Taranaki Base Hospital on Friday 7 August 2020, having just celebrated his 81st birthday on Sunday 3 August with his family and friends. Dearly loved husband of the late May. Loved dad and father-in-law of Sharon and Andy, Brent and Lisa, and his dearly loved grandchildren Acacia and Colby; and Sam and Ella. He was loved by his brother George, his sister Margaret, and their families. In lieu of flowers, donations to the 'Inclusion Body Mysotis Society', these can be made at www.mda.org.nz/Ways-to-Help/Donate or left in the chapel foyer, this would be appreciated. His family wish to thank the staff of ICU for their care. All messages c/- Wall family, 35a Lismore Street, New Plymouth 4312. A celebration of Wally's life will be held at the Taranaki Crematorium Chapel, Junction Road, New Plymouth, on Tuesday 11 August 2020 at 2.00pm.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Aug. 8, 2020