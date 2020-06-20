WHITE,
Walter Francis (Frank):
Passed peacefully on 16 June 2020. Loved Dad of Maureen and Dennis Iremonger. Loved Grandad of Michelle and Michael, Stephen and Catherine, Nathan and Su. Loved Great-Grandad of Ben and Rachel, Cody, Travis, and Ella; Kia, and Assher and Great-Great-Grandad of Sophie. A service to celebrate Frank's life will be held in the Cleveland Chapel, 179 Ingestre Street, on Wednesday, 24 June 2020, at 2.00pm, and live streamed on www.clevelandfunerals.co.nz
Published in Taranaki Daily News on June 20, 2020