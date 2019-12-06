Warren DICKINSON

Service Information
Vospers Funeral Home
257 Devon St East
New Plymouth , Taranaki
067590912
Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
1:30 p.m.
Urenui Community Centre
Takiroa Street
Urenui
Burial
Following Services
Urenui cemetery
Death Notice

DICKINSON, Warren John:
Passed away peacefully at Norfolk Lodge Rest Home, on Wednesday 4 December 2019, aged 84 years. Loved husband of the late Judith. Much loved father and father-in-law of Susan and Mark (deceased), Colleen and Scott Barr, Pam and Raymond Murray, Raymond and Angela, and Debbie. Much loved grandad of Rihi, Teihana, Judy and Kahurangi; Aimee, Michelle and Taylor; Brooke, Lilly and Lachlan; Monique, Damien and Leo; and Layla. Thank you to the staff of Norfolk Lodge for the wonderful care shown to dad and our family. All messages c/- Vospers Funeral Services, 257 Devon Street East, New Plymouth 4310. A celebration of Warren's life will be held at the Urenui Community Centre, Takiroa Street, Urenui, on Monday 9 December 2019, at 1.30pm, followed by burial at Urenui Cemetery.

Published in Taranaki Daily News from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019
