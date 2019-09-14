POLATA, Warren Jon (Wazzah)
25 February 1990 - 14 September 2012
Aged 22 years
It's getting easier Son,
To listen to your sounds,
There are some I turn off,
And some I turn down
Like Mariah Carey
and Boyz to Men
Lukie D
and House of Shem
The music you loved,
That flowed to your ears,
For me it's the music,
That brings on the tears.
Because everyday
Is "One Sweet Day"
When I'm "Thinking About You"
and "Missing you Like Crazy"
Forever Remembered and Loved
by Mum
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Sept. 14, 2019