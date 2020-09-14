POLATA, Warren Jon (Wazzah)

25 February 1990 - 14 September 2012

Aged 22 years

I think of things you used to say

And all that you would do

At some point, every single day

My thoughts will turn to you

To lose you was a bitter blow

The pain cut to my core

I cried until my tears ran out

And then I cried some more

This wouldn't be your wish for me

That I'd be forever sad

So I try to remind myself

Of the happy times we had

I know I can't be with you now

And you can't be with me

But safe inside my heart you'll stay

That's where you'll always be.

Forever Remembered and Loved

by Mum.



