POLATA, Warren Jon (Wazzah)
25 February 1990 - 14 September 2012
Aged 22 years
I think of things you used to say
And all that you would do
At some point, every single day
My thoughts will turn to you
To lose you was a bitter blow
The pain cut to my core
I cried until my tears ran out
And then I cried some more
This wouldn't be your wish for me
That I'd be forever sad
So I try to remind myself
Of the happy times we had
I know I can't be with you now
And you can't be with me
But safe inside my heart you'll stay
That's where you'll always be.
Forever Remembered and Loved
by Mum.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Sept. 14, 2020