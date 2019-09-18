SUTTON, Warren Herbert:
Died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Monday 16 September 2019, aged 65 years. Dearly loved and adored by his wife Pauline. Loved and cherished dad of Michelle and Frank Lachmann, Karla and Ross Shaw, Richard and Emily. Treasured Poppa G to Annabelle, Bailey, Oliver, Flynn, and Leo. In lieu of flowers donations to Te Rangimarie Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A celebration of Warren's life will be held at the Urenui Community Centre, Takiroa St, Urenui, on Friday 20 September 2019 at 1.00pm.
'We will carry you in our hearts forever'
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Sept. 18, 2019