Warren SUTTON

Guest Book
  • "To Pauline & Family,Thinking of you all, sending our love..."
    - Jenny& Bryan Spragg
  • "Sad to hear of Warren's passing.Our condolences to all the..."
  • "Pauline, deepest sympathy to you, Michelle, Karla and..."
  • "Dearly loved brother of Lynette, brother-in-law of Colin,..."
    - Lynette Brough
  • "Warren stamped an impact on my life and on Lukas' life and..."
    - Tanya Chapple
Service Information
Vospers Funeral Home
257 Devon St East
New Plymouth , Taranaki
067590912
Death Notice

SUTTON, Warren Herbert:
Died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Monday 16 September 2019, aged 65 years. Dearly loved and adored by his wife Pauline. Loved and cherished dad of Michelle and Frank Lachmann, Karla and Ross Shaw, Richard and Emily. Treasured Poppa G to Annabelle, Bailey, Oliver, Flynn, and Leo. In lieu of flowers donations to Te Rangimarie Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A celebration of Warren's life will be held at the Urenui Community Centre, Takiroa St, Urenui, on Friday 20 September 2019 at 1.00pm.
'We will carry you in our hearts forever'

logo
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Sept. 18, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.