Acknowledgement

SUTTON, Warren Herbert:

Pauline, Michelle, Karla, Richard, and families, wish to express our sincere thanks and appreciation to all our wonderful family, friends, neighbours and work colleagues for all your love and support during the sad loss of our dearly loved husband, Dad, Poppa G and friend. Grateful thanks for all the support, beautiful flowers and plants, baking, cards, phone calls and messages, online tributes, visits and generous donations to the Taranaki Hospice. Warren was very appreciative of the many friends and family who travelled far and wide to visit him, both in the hospice and at home. Special thanks to Mike Hansen and Janine from Vospers who allowed us to create a personal, memorable farewell. A huge thank you to all who attended Warren's funeral service and to our amazing Uruti School and Community, who provided food to so many people afterwards, Warren would have been truly humbled. Our family is most grateful for the care and support given to Warren by the Oncology doctors, nurses and staff of Taranaki Base Hospital and Palmerston North Hospital and for the compassionate and loving care given by the Hospice doctors and nurses, to both Warren and our family. Warren touched the lives of so many people through his work, play, teaching and mentoring. His passing has left a huge hole in our lives. It would be impossible to thank everyone individually, please accept this acknowledgement of our deepest gratitude.



