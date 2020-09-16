SUTTON, Warren Herbert:10.6.1954 - 16.9.2019

A year ago today, we remember with sadness, the passing of a much loved husband, father, father-in-law and Poppa.

Your bright eyes, your sparkle

Your cheerful face, are a joy to recall

You had a loving word for each of us

And your passing is a tragic loss for us all

You had a loving, spontaneous nature

And a heart that was pure gold

To those who knew and loved you

Your memory will never grow old

Deep in our hearts you will always stay

Loved and remembered dearly, every day

So sadly missed by your loving wife and soulmate, Pauline. Treasured Dad of Michelle and Frank Lachmann, Karla and Ross Shaw, Richard and Emily Nelson. Fun loving Poppa G of all his grandchildren. Dearly loved son of Ern and Nancy Sutton (both deceased).



