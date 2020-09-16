SUTTON, Warren Herbert:10.6.1954 - 16.9.2019
A year ago today, we remember with sadness, the passing of a much loved husband, father, father-in-law and Poppa.
Your bright eyes, your sparkle
Your cheerful face, are a joy to recall
You had a loving word for each of us
And your passing is a tragic loss for us all
You had a loving, spontaneous nature
And a heart that was pure gold
To those who knew and loved you
Your memory will never grow old
Deep in our hearts you will always stay
Loved and remembered dearly, every day
So sadly missed by your loving wife and soulmate, Pauline. Treasured Dad of Michelle and Frank Lachmann, Karla and Ross Shaw, Richard and Emily Nelson. Fun loving Poppa G of all his grandchildren. Dearly loved son of Ern and Nancy Sutton (both deceased).
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Sept. 16, 2020