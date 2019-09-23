SLUCE, Warwick Athol:
On 20 September 2019, peacefully at Bupa Rossendale Home and Hospital, aged 82 years. Dearly loved husband of Ruth. A special thanks to the staff of Bupa Rossendale for their love and care of Warwick. Also, to friends, family and acquaintances who have supported Warwick and Ruth over the years. A service for Warwick will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, Cnr Seddon Road & Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Wednesday, 25 September 2019, at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation. All communications to the Sluce family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Sept. 23, 2019