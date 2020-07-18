WEALE, Waveney Patricia
(nee Johns):
Passed away at St Johns Hill Healthcare, Whanganui on 16th July 2020, aged 76 years. Much loved Mum of Bronwyn, and Kelvin & Lisa. In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice Whanganui would be greatly appreciated and can be left at the Service. Friends are invited to attend a Service to celebrate Waveney's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Whanganui on Monday 20th July 2020 at 10.00am to be followed by a Private Cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on July 18, 2020