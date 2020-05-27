Wayne HODSON

Guest Book
  • "Deepest sympathy Nic, Tony and children on the sad loss of..."
  • "Kia ora Whanau Dearest Bobbie Thinking of you at this sad..."
  • "Sad, sad news. My thoughts are with you Bobbie. My Parents..."
    - Deane Whitmore
  • "My Deepest Sympathy to the Hodson Family,and thanks Wayne..."
    - Brian Crowley
  • "To Bobbie and family, so very sorry to hear of Wayne's..."
    - Jo Weir
Service Information
Eagars Funeral Services
172- 174 Lemon Street
New Plymouth, Taranaki
4312
067592200
Service
Friday, May 29, 2020
10:30 a.m.
Eagars Te Henui Chapel
Death Notice

HODSON, Wayne Eric:
Peacefully at Taranaki Base Hospital on Tuesday, 26 May 2020, surrounded by loving family. Dearly loved husband of Bobbie for 48 wonderful years. Loving dad of Nicola and Tony, Phillipa and Marty, and Michael. Loving Grandy Wayne of Olivia, Benji and Sadie, Isabelle and, Corbyn. Invited family and friends will say farewell to Wayne at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, on Friday 29 May, at 10.30am, followed by burial at Mangapouri Cemetery. Wayne's friends are invited to leave a message on his tribute page at eagars.co.nz/wayne, where his service will also be live streamed.

logo
Published in Taranaki Daily News from May 27 to May 28, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.