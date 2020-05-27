HODSON, Wayne Eric:
Peacefully at Taranaki Base Hospital on Tuesday, 26 May 2020, surrounded by loving family. Dearly loved husband of Bobbie for 48 wonderful years. Loving dad of Nicola and Tony, Phillipa and Marty, and Michael. Loving Grandy Wayne of Olivia, Benji and Sadie, Isabelle and, Corbyn. Invited family and friends will say farewell to Wayne at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, on Friday 29 May, at 10.30am, followed by burial at Mangapouri Cemetery. Wayne's friends are invited to leave a message on his tribute page at eagars.co.nz/wayne, where his service will also be live streamed.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from May 27 to May 28, 2020