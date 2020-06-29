RURUKU, Wellda Lavinia
Ngawakaenui (nee Tito):
Passed away peacefully at Hawera Hospital on Saturday 27th June 2020, aged 89 years. Dearly loved wife of Kapi, loving Mum of Arama, the late David Tito-Ruruku, and David Emery. Adored Nana of Sjarnie and Candice. Daughter of Pakitaura and Tangiroa Tito. Loving sister of Maraea Wharehoka, David and Biny Tito, Matilda and Tom Davis, and late Eric, Kuini Tuuta, Freda, George, Avis Nikorima, Jerry, Tommy, Massey, Ani Wrathall, Charlie, Rangi, Arthur, Harold and John. Treasured Aunty of all her nieces and nephews, and all the mokos. The service for Wellda will be held on Tuesday 30th June at 11.00am at Te Pae Pae O Te Raukura Meeting House, Parihaka Marae.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on June 29, 2020