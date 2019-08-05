ELLISON, Weller McNiel
Tuwhakairiora (Mac):
Passed away peacefully on Saturday 3rd August 2019, aged 87 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Jeanne Te Moanawhero Ellison (nee Downey). Son of the late Dr Edward Polau and Mary Karaka Materoa Ellison. Loved father and father-in-law of Deb and Dan, Gloria and Dennie, George and Kaylene, Rani and Peter, Kyle and Diane, Mary and Huey, Kerry and Virgil, Andrew and Marcelle, Tracey and Tai, Morris and Kristy, Edward and Hayley, Charmaine and Maea. Loved Poua of his many many Mokapuna. Our father will be laying at 53 Hume Street, Waitara, New Plymouth. The funeral service for Mac will be held on Friday 9th August at 2.00pm.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Aug. 5, 2019