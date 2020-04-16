Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cleggs Funeral Services 268 High Street Hawera , Taranaki 4610 062788088 Death Notice



Passed away peacefully at Trinity Rest Home, Hawera, on 14th April 2020, aged 85 years. Dearly loved wife and best friend of Geoff. Treasured and devoted mum of Heather and Ross. A truly elegant lady and devoted ambassador to our many friends, clients and business associates. She was devoted to furthering the outdoors enjoyment of all people through our business White Heather Caravans Ltd. She supported the community through her positions on the South Taranaki District Council and the TSB Board of Directors. Her smile was a warm welcome to all who entered our doors. We wish to thank all of those we have considered our friends, client family, customers and business associates for being a big part of Wendy's life. Her legacy will be that we will always be here to provide a level service as she would have.

A genuine lady to the end.

Due to current circumstances a private family farewell has been held. All communications addressed to the family of Wendy Button, C/- PO Box 183, Hawera 4640.







Published in Taranaki Daily News from Apr. 16 to Apr. 18, 2020

