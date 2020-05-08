Acknowledgement

BUTTON, Wendy Rosemary:

We are deeply humbled by the caring and sincere response of support by our extended family friends, customers and business associates. Your letters, cards, messages and phone calls have been a huge comfort to both Ross and myself. We always knew our wonderful lady was special and touched many lives. Wendy always said she sold happiness on wheels but the true delight for Wendy was to see the smiling faces of the people who brightened our lives. For one person to have the words to thank you all so perfectly he would need the heart of a poet. We cannot thank all enough for each playing a role in farewelling a beautiful wife and mother in a way that has warmed our hearts. Special thanks to the dedicated staff at Trinity Home and Hospital, Hawera. Better care of Wendy we could not have asked for. You are all wonderful people. Wendy's legacy will be that white heather will remain open to provide happiness as Wendy would have wanted.

With immense gratitude - Geoff and Ross Button



