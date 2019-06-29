SMITH, Wendy Faye:
Wendy went to be with Jesus on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 aged 50 years. Most precious and loved wife of Ben (Dingo) and loved Mum of Amanda Blackler. Treasured daughter of Bill (deceased) and Judy Rogers. Loved Stepmum of Daniel and Sarah, Rachael and Darrin, Amanda, Jonathan and Mel. Adored Grandma of her 12 grandchildren. Wendy will be at 107 Queens Road, New Plymouth, from 5:00pm on Saturday 29 June, all welcome, and messages may be sent to this address. Wendy has been Promoted to Glory and will have her service at the Salvation Army, Powderham Street, New Plymouth, on Wednesday 3 July, at 10:00am, followed by her burial at Awanui Cemetery.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on June 29, 2019