SMITH, Wendy Faye:

Ben (Dingo), Amanda Blackler, Judy Rogers, Daniel & Sarah, Rachael & Darrin, Amanda and Jonathan & Mel would like to thank Taranaki Base Hospital, particularly ED staff for their care of Wendy, Salvation Army Captains Karl & Christine Foreman and Rob & Phillipa Van Abs for their part in Wendy's service, Peter Graham from Abraham's for his tribute and care of Wendy, Peter & Jo Martin for having Wendy at their home and also thanks to Robert Larsen and The Warehouse, and Tainui Resthome. Many thanks for all the cards, flowers and baking please accept this as our personal thanks.

'My soul finds rest in God.' Psalm 62:5



