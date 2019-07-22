ABBOTT,

William Kenneth (Bill):

On 19 July 2019, passed away peacefully at Rosebank Residential Care, Ashburton, in his 93rd year. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Norma for 61 years, loved father of Bryan, Geoff and Trish, Lindsay, Darren and Debbie, Kathryn and Leo van den Beuken. Much loved Grandad of Kristyn and Mark, Cole and Elicia, Josiah and Julia, Luke, Mitch and Abbi, Beau and Jago, Beryn and Phoenix, Stacey and Logan, Brooke and Matt and Kim. Loved Great-Grandad of Savana, Lilly, Harper, Penelope and Trey. Special thanks to all of the staff at Rosebank for their wonderful care and love they gave Bill. Messages maybe sent to the family of the late Bill Abbott, C/- 90 Sharlands Road, RD 13, Rakaia, 7783. As per Bill's wishes a memorial service will be held at St David's Presbyterian Church, Allens Road, Ashburton on Thursday 25th July, at 2pm, to be followed by an afternoon tea.

Galbraith Mid Canterbury Funeral Services

03 3083980



