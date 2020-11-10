William AITKEN (1939 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "My deepest sympathy to you all at this very sad time, sorry..."
    - Tim Williams
  • "So sorry that we cannot be with you all to say our final..."
    - Julie and Chris James
  • "My thoughts are with you all at this sad time. Regards Viv..."
  • "Our deepest condolences to all the family"
    - Christine & Graeme Corrigan
  • "So sorry we cannot be with you all to say a final farewell..."
    - Chris and Julie James
Service Information
Cleggs Funeral Services
268 High Street
Hawera, Taranaki
4610
062788088
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Cleggs Funeral Services
268 High Street
Hawera, Taranaki 4610
Interment
Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Opunake Cemetery
Death Notice

AITKEN,
William Thomas (Bill):
18.02.1939 - 08.11.2020
Passed away peacefully on Sunday 8th November 2020 at Taranaki Base Hospital. Aged 81 years. Loved husband of the late Valerie. Cherished father and father-in-law to Les, Donna & the late John, Pete & Denise, and Alan & Donna. Adored grandad to John, Anita, Laura, Claire, James and Paula. Great-grandad to Aiden, Jade & Miles. Special thanks to staff at Ward 4A Taranaki Base Hospital for the care & support for dad's final weeks.
A celebration of Bill's life will be held in the Cleggs Funeral Services Chapel, 268 High Street, Hawea, on Wednesday 11th November at 11.00am, followed by a interment at the Opunake Cemetery at 1.30pm. All communications addressed to the family of Bill Aitken, c/- P.O. Box 183, Hawera 4640.

