AITKEN,
William Thomas (Bill):
18.02.1939 - 08.11.2020
Passed away peacefully on Sunday 8th November 2020 at Taranaki Base Hospital. Aged 81 years. Loved husband of the late Valerie. Cherished father and father-in-law to Les, Donna & the late John, Pete & Denise, and Alan & Donna. Adored grandad to John, Anita, Laura, Claire, James and Paula. Great-grandad to Aiden, Jade & Miles. Special thanks to staff at Ward 4A Taranaki Base Hospital for the care & support for dad's final weeks.
A celebration of Bill's life will be held in the Cleggs Funeral Services Chapel, 268 High Street, Hawea, on Wednesday 11th November at 11.00am, followed by a interment at the Opunake Cemetery at 1.30pm. All communications addressed to the family of Bill Aitken, c/- P.O. Box 183, Hawera 4640.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020