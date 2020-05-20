William BRYANT

Guest Book
    - Greg Brady
    - Grant Hassall
Service Information
Vospers Funeral Home
257 Devon St East
New Plymouth , Taranaki
067590912
Death Notice

BRYANT, Laurie
(William Laurence Patrick):
After 91 wonderful years, Laurie died peacefully at Ultimate Care Rhapsody on Sunday 17 May 2020. Totally devoted husband of the late Gloria. Loved father of Peter and Jane, Rick and Ralda, John and Helen, and Diane. Loved pop of his 12 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Messages for Laurie's family may be left at www.vospers.co.nz or posted to Bryant Family, c/- 257 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, 4310. Due to the current circumstances, a family service will be held today, Wednesday 20 May 2020.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on May 20, 2020
