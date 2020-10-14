William COURTENAY

Death Notice

COURTENAY,
William Patrick (Liam):
Passed away 1st October 2020, at Jean Sandel Retirement Village. Dearly beloved Husband of the late Lois. Loving father of Pat and Luci (Dublin), Liam and Karen (New Plymouth), and Eamonn (Auckland). Loved "Gdad" of all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Special thanks to the hospital staff at Jean Sandel for their wonderful care and support. According to Dad's wishes, a private burial will be held. All messages to the Courtenay family, C/O PO Box 4016 New Plymouth, or online at wabraham.co.nz/notices

Published in Taranaki Daily News on Oct. 14, 2020
