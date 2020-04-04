HONEYFIELD,
William James (Bill):
On 31 March 2020, as the result of a farm accident, doing what he loved, in the place that he loved. Aged 77 years. Dearly loved husband for 54 years of Diane. Treasured father and father-in-law of Shane & Leonie, Warren & Nikki, Megan & Bruce Lilley. Loved grandad of Zoe & Tessa; Damon, Liam, Sophie & Sarah; Tori & Amy. A private farewell has taken place and a memorial gathering will be held at a later date. Tributes for Bill's family can be left at www.vospers.co.nz
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Apr. 4, 2020