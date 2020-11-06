McPEAK,
William George (George):
Peacefully in the presence of his loving family at Metlifecare Retirement Village on Wednesday 4 November 2020, aged 90 years. Dearly loved husband of Bridget for 63 years. Loved and respected father and father-in-law of his 9 children, his grandchildren and great- grandchildren. A Requiem Mass for George will be celebrated at The Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, 197 Broadway Avenue, Palmerston North, on Saturday 7 November 2020 at 10.00am. This is to be followed by interment at the Kelvin Grove Lawn Cemetery. Messages can be sent to the McPeak family, c/- PO Box 338, Taumarunui 3946, or email
[email protected]
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Nov. 6, 2020