William RUMNEY

Service Information
Cleggs Funeral Services
268 High Street
Hawera, Taranaki
4610
062788088
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Death Notice

RUMNEY,
William Arthur (Bill):
Passed away unexpectedly at home on 29th April 2020, with his wife at his side. Dearly beloved husband of Shirley for 63 years. Treasured dad of Tony and Pa, and Linda and John. Cherished grandad of Alyx and Steven, and Troy, of Paganne and Robin, and Bryleigh and Ruben. Loved great-grandad of Finn and Avery.

Due to Covid-19 level 3 conditions a private family farewell will be held. A memorial Celebration of Bill's life is to be held with extended family and friends at a later date. All communications to the family of Bill Rumney C/- PO Box 183, Hawera 4640.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on May 2, 2020
